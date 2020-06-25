Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.32, 7,301 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 48,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

About Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

