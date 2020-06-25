Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.5% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,446,123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,048 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded down $8.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $457.85. 4,804,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $474.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.49.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,024 shares of company stock worth $81,700,274. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.