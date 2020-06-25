Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura lifted their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.49.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $457.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,804,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $474.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,024 shares of company stock valued at $81,700,274 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

