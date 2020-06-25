New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $135,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,807,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 26.5% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 878,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after acquiring an additional 162,636 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $61,860,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.41. 79,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,110. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $77.10.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

