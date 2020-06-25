New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,250 Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,956,485,000 after buying an additional 2,872,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,594,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.71. 268,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $5,698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,816,533.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,252,253.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,581 shares of company stock valued at $26,041,504. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

