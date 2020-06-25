New England Research & Management Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,621 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 96,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 281,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 60,539 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 64,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 90,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 933,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,205,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

