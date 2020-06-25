New England Research & Management Inc. Has $582,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,645,000 after acquiring an additional 118,173 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $169,221.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,325.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,524 shares of company stock valued at $13,020,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

VEEV stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,761. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $244.10. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.46, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.01 and a 200 day moving average of $166.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

