New England Research & Management Inc. Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

URI stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average of $134.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.27.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

