New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.7% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 737,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,604,252. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

