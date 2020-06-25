New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,715,000. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 384.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.15.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.74. 5,228,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,509,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $384.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

