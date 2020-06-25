New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.87. The company had a trading volume of 131,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,568. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.94 and its 200-day moving average is $191.73. The company has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

