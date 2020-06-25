New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 10,769 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,584,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 522.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,003,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after buying an additional 57,640 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

ORCL traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.25. 1,270,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,229,243. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

