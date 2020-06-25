New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after acquiring an additional 81,182 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.02. 2,294,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,640. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

