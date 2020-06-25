New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

NYSE:T traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,531,692. The company has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

