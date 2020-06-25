New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123,450 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $908,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,569,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,682,000 after acquiring an additional 266,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.63. 54,466,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,023,536. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

