New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.50. The stock had a trading volume of 141,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.43 and its 200 day moving average is $192.57. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

