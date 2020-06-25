New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,450 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 315,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,792,717. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

