New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $12.81 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.13. 3,673,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.42 and its 200 day moving average is $222.82. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $259.29. The firm has a market cap of $264.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

