New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of BDX traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

