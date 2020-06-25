New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.54.

BA stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.12. 50,748,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,902,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.39. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.