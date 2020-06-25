New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.09 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,050 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after buying an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.13.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $96.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,498,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $99.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.