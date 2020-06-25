New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.85.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.17. The stock had a trading volume of 88,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,749. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.33. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.12 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

