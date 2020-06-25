New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $8.62 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 225.8% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Chevron by 278.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 64,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47,104 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 978,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,891,000 after buying an additional 67,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $88.37. The company had a trading volume of 342,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,553. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.