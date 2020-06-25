New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,950 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.73. 4,618,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,698,718. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

