New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,150 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

