New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 120,100 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,100 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 46,180,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,555,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

