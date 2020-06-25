New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 12,200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after buying an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after buying an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day moving average of $112.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $137.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

