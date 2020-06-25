New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 13,750 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.13.

Shares of UNH traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.18. 3,379,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,107. The company has a market cap of $274.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

