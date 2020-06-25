New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 16,750 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.63. 4,833,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,592,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $175.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average is $120.53.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Paypal from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

