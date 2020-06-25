New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 26,450 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 42,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.43. 410,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,509,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.91 and a 200 day moving average of $185.77. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $384.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.15.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

