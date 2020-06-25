New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,650 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $287.36. The stock had a trading volume of 47,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.67. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

