New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,600 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $1,704,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 103,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 185,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,526,000 after buying an additional 87,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,809 shares of company stock worth $43,501,987. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.06.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.81. 58,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,997. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

