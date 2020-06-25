New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,800 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.85.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric J. Foss purchased 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 300,485 shares of company stock worth $62,038,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,400. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

