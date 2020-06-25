New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 8,250 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitnell & Co. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,115. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

