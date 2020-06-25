New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 8,350 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 38,462.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $141,809,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after acquiring an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.74. 69,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,986. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $178.73. The firm has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

