New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,150 shares of company stock worth $15,895,723 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.13.

CHTR traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $509.64. 35,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.13. The firm has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $549.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

