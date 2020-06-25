New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $88.89. 284,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,748. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.54. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

