New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,315,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,825. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.