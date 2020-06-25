New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Holdings Boosted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 110.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056,758 shares during the period. New Residential Investment accounts for about 1.2% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of New Residential Investment worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 306,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,269,091. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.