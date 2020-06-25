NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Trading Down 0.2%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (LON:NESF)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.20 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 107.20 ($1.36), approximately 487,319 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 274,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.40 ($1.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $611.08 million and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

