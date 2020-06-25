Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nike makes up 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Nike by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Nike by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.15. 7,606,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,247,841. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nike from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.16.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.