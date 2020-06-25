Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after buying an additional 195,237 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $101.27. 6,482,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,247,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.16.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

