Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 134,054 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Noodles & Co worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 274,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,570,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 787,859 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,400,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 201,785 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,192. The company has a market cap of $254.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 0.98. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDLS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.