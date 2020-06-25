Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,167 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.38% of Nordson worth $29,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,583,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,895,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nordson by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,024,000 after buying an additional 512,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,885,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,352,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,117,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $185,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDSN stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.41. 5,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,415. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $203.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

