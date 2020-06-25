Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 200.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.7% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,285. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

