Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $0.86

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.86. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 4,744,514 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.16 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 801,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $481,127.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

