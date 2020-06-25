NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.0% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.14. 134,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,640. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

