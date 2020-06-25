NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 27,944 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 197.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.79. 25,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,449. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

