NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $5.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.81. 2,198,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.21. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

