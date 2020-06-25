NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 738 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,055,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,082,000 after purchasing an additional 107,811 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,832,000 after buying an additional 8,863,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,162,000 after buying an additional 164,472 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,999,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,493,000 after buying an additional 694,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $319,827,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.